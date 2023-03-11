WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday night an unidentified man robbed a CVS on West Main St. with a knife, according to Waterbury police.

An employee of the CVS attempted to stop the man from shoplifting when, police say, the man pushed the employee and threatened him with a knife before continuing to steal. The unidentified man left the scene before police arrived. There were no injuries.

This matter is currently under investigation by Waterbury police. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.