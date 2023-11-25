WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department have begun an investigation after an 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet.

At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Waterbury Police Department responded to the Truman Apartments Housing Complex at 1804 North Main St. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area, said police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met with an 18-year-old male who “sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound to his back,” said authorities.

Police say the victim, who has not been named, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was treated and later released.

This incident is under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Waterbury Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

