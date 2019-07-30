Waterbury hit-and-run survivor speaks out

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A hit and run survivor is speaking out following this deadly crash in New Haven.

Desiree Pina was also 18 when she was critically injured by a hit and run driver in Waterbury nine years ago. She’s speaking out now in the hopes of preventing another deadly hit and run.

“I was in intensive care for a month, I was in rehab for two months, had to learn how to walk again, my mouth was wired shut for three months.” 5.39.06.39 “And when drivers hit and run, they don’t know if the person is dead. They just take off, you know, you’re just going to take off. The person could be dying. You could potentially save that person if you would just stop.” Desiree Pina

The driver in her case was sentenced to a year in prison. She calls that punishment lax.

