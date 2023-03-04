WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The weather did not put a damper on St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Waterbury on Saturday.

Community members stepped off to celebrate Irish heritage. The event featured a flag raising, singing of the Irish national anthem, and some proclamations from local leaders.

It was a big turnout — 30 groups were represented by over 400 participants with a dozen cars and floats.

Some of the participating groups say the parade is just one of many community events they do.

“It’s awesome, it’s part of our Irish heritage, and we want to keep it alive. There’s a lot of good that we do — the club does fundraising for scholarships — a lot of people don’t know that, but we provide scholarships for young people,” said Suzanne Caffrey of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

You can watch the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on News 8 next Sunday morning, March 12.