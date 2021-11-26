Waterbury man arrested on multiple narcotics, illegal firearm charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested today on several narcotics and illegal firearm related charges, police said.

According to officials, Kevin Rivera, 26, was apprehended on Friday following a long-term investigation by the Waterbury Police Vice and Intelligence Division. Upon entering Rivera’s residence with a search warrant, officers located 3,065 bags of Heroin, 47.9 grams of Raw Heroin, 206 grams of Crack Cocaine, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Rivera was in possession of a Kel Tec Sub 2000 (9MM) Semi-Automatic Rifle with a collapsible magazine, as well as $1,179 in cash. Police said Rivera did not possess a valid CT pistol permit and was the subject of an active protective order, prohibiting him from owning a firearm.

Rivera was ultimately charged with multiple firearm charges: illegal altercation of firearm identification, illegal transfer or purchase of Pistol/Revolver, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of large magazine, criminal possession of body armor, and criminal possession of firearms. He was charged with the following drug charges: sale of 1oz or more of Heroin, possession with intent to sell narcotics substance, operation of a drug factory, and illegal possession of controlled substance in school zone. Police also charged Rivera for tampering of evidence.

Rivera was held by the WPD on a $750,000 bond pending arraignment in court Friday.

