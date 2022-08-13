WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was pronounced dead after being shot by a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

Waterbury officers responded to East Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. and located a 28-year-old man laying on the ground. He was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was shot during an altercation with 61-year-old Michael Anderson, owner of Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant. The altercation happened just outside the restaurant.

Anderson pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and reckless endangerment, plus gun charges. He is being held on $2 million bond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.