BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday.

At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more than 25 rounds along Stratford Avenue close to the Union Avenue intersection. Police retrieved one projectile from an interior bedroom wall.

On July 4, at 12:10 a.m. Bridgeport Hospital reported a victim walked into their emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man from Waterbury. He was reportedly shot while operating a scooter along Stratford Avenue. According to a release from police, the man is currently listed in stable condition.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau has responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives are working on several leads as of this time. Officers collected several items several items as evidence and conducted interviews.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at 203-581-5256, or by using the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.