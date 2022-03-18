WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department is holding its first “coffee with a cop” event of the year to meet Waterbury residents and discuss any of their concerns while enjoying coffee together.

The “coffee with a cop event” will be held at the Spirit Café Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 203 Bank St. in Waterbury. The Waterbury Police Department will be hosting events to meet members of the community at different locations throughout the city with local businesses to build positive relationships in the community.

Police are also hoping to highlight to the small businesses they partner with in the Town of Waterbury while hosting these community events.

“There is no agenda, there’s coffee and officers and we want to be able to get to know residents and People to feel comfortable to come to the police if they want to discuss sports, politics, whether you want to discuss a complaint in your neighborhood. Whatever it may be, we are just looking forward to be able to build relationships,” shared Lt. Ryan Bessette.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact Officer Tiffany Healey at 203 (574-6962) at extension (4316).