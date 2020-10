WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterbury are investigating a disturbance that occurred at a Walmart on Wednesday.

According to police, a fight or disturbance at a Walmart involving a few customers took place. Police say one person involved dropped a BB or pellet gun. The suspects fled the area and police are working to identify them.

Only one police car was reported to be on scene after the event.

No injuries were reported and no one was shot, says Waterbury officers.