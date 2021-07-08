Waterbury PD: Man found with 145 vials of crack cocaine

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police made a weapons and drugs arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Yamil Carreras, to be conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.

Officers addressed the issues with Carreras and located 145 vials of crack cocaine, 24 bags of cocaine, 54 bags of heroin, $507, and one loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM semi-automatic pistol.

Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms due to a felony conviction involving illegal drug sales in 2014, according to Waterbury police.

He was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a pistol without a permit, and several other drug-related charges.

Carreras was held on a $750,000 bond.