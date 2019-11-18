Waterbury PD respond to hit and run on Baldwin Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police say they responded to the area of Baldwin Street at Washington Street Saturday evening to investigate a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

According to police, a 63-year-old female was crossing Baldwin Street and struck by a vehicle that turned off of Washington Street. The driver did not stop and continued north on Baldwin.

The woman was brought to a local hospital for complaints of lower back pain and pain to her right arm. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police describe the vehicle that hit the pedestrian as a 2-door blue pickup truck, possibly an S10 or Colorado.

Video from a local business shows that the pedestrian failed to obey traffic control signals at the intersection, according to police. The pickup truck was turning left on a green traffic signal.

The evading vehicle and driver were not located or identified.