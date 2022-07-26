WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested two individuals connected to a shooting incident and three others on narcotics and illegal firearms charges on Friday.

At 11 a.m. officers assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau were proactively patrolling numerous areas of the city to locate a white Infiniti believed to be involved in numerous shots-fired incidents in Waterbury.

Officers located the car in the area of 3 Chase Ave with three occupants inside. Police said were identified as Rashawn Holley, 27, Bianca Cleary, 26, and Sean Lawrence, of Waterbury.

In addition, officers observed a Nissan Altima traveling in tandem with the white Infiniti. The occupants inside the Nissan were identified as Marquis Alcime, 21, and Kayson Johnson, 24, of Waterbury.

Officers conducted motor vehicle stops and investigated the vehicles and occupants. Officers were able to locate various amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and two loaded firearms.

Holley was charged with the following offenses: tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol/ revolver weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to police.

In addition, Holley was also charged in connection to multiple shooting incidents with the following offenses: criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, illegal sale or delivery/ transfer of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. Holley is a conceited felon due to previous weapons and narcotics felony-related violations. Holley is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on a $4.5 million dollar bond.

Cleary was charged with interfering with an officer and in connection with numerous shots fired offenses: illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit assault in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the 1st degree. Cleary is being held by the Conn. Department of Corrections on a $252,000 bond.

Lawrence was charged with interfering with an officer and the possession of narcotics, according to police,

Johnson was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics and alteration of a firearms identification mark.

Alcime was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics and the alteration of a firearms identification mark.