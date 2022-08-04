WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said.

The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston of Hamden for the possession of illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in his car. 34-year-old Ebony Elston of Waterbury was also placed under arrest upon further investigation.

Officers seized 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, 97 grams of marijuana, one loaded .22 caliber revolver and several amounts of ammunition, police said.

Alston was charged with the following offenses: weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Elston was charged with the following offenses: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.