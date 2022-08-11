WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man on illegal firearms charges after he pointed a loaded gun at officers on Wednesday.

Officers from the Waterbury Crime Prevention Unit were proactively patrolling the area of Angel and Jeancrest Drive due to recent weapons, narcotics and additional quality of life complaints in the area, police said. Officers happened to observe an occupied, parked vehicle stop for further with a motor vehicle violation in the area.

The operator of the vehicle was later identified as 26-year-old Tariq Sabbakhan of Waterbury.

Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop for further investigation when Sabbakhan accelerated and reversed the vehicle, striking two police cruisers and causing his vehicle to become disabled.

As officers took Sabbakhan into custody, he pointed a loaded polymer 80 firearm in the direction of the arresting officers. The police were able to safely remove the loaded firearm and take Sabbbakhan into custody without any further incident.

Police learned Sabbakhan did not possess a valid pistol permit to lawfully possess the firearm, according to officials.

In addition, he was also found with 97.2 grams of marijuana and $1,475 in U.S. currency.

Officers arrested Sabbakhan and charged him with the following offenses: carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal/sale transfer of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, criminal mischief in the first degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to display officers signal, evading responsibility reckless driving, illegal tints and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is pending court arraignment as of Thursday.