WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Saint Mary’s Hospital on Monday.

Officers responded to the hospital and located a 43-year-old male who sustained a grazed gunshot wound, according to the authorities.

Police said they are still trying to determine where the incident may have occurred and additional information regarding a possible crime scene.

The incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-755-1234.