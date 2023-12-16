WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department has launched an investigation after a male was shot early this morning.

At 3:26 a.m., Waterbury police officers responded to 909 Hamilton Ave. for reports of a gunshot victim. At the scene officers located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the police continue their investigation, they are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the bureau at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

