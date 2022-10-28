WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday.

Police said just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road for the report of a car in a wooded area off a roadway.

Two people were found inside the car at the time. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Waterbury, was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the accident occurred shortly after midnight but was not reported to the police department until a passerby noticed the car in the wooded area.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.