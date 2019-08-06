Waterbury police make arrest in connection with fatal hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit and run that took place in Waterbury on Saturday, August 3rd.

26-year-old Dominique Caraway of Naugatuck struck 69-year-old Henry Pearson as he was crossing North Main Street at about 2:20 a.m.

Mr. Pearson died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

On August 5th, continuing the investigation, Waterbury Police located the vehicle under a tarp with no plates on it. Caraway previously reported her vehicle stolen to Waterbury Police on August 3rd.

She was arrested and charged with the following:

Evading Responsibility- Resulting in a Death

Reckless Driving

Tampering with Evidence

Falsely Reporting Theft of Motor Vehicle

Caraway was held on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment in court/GA4.