WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police made a second arrest in connection to a triple shooting incident on Tuesday.

Shazon Douccette, a 22-year-old Meriden man was served an arrest warrant for charges related to a shooting on 356 Walnut St in Waterbury on May 7, according to police.

Douchette was charged with the following offenses: criminal attempt at murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was also served with a warrant for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges, according to a release from Waterbury police.

Douchette was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $2.5 Million Dollar bond and was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Shazon Douccette (IMAGE CREDIT: WPD)

On May 7, Waterbury police officers responded to the area of 356 Walnut Street after a complaint of shots fired. During their investigation officers located three gunshot victims and evidence of shots fired.

The victims were identified as a 26-ear-old female, 26-year-old male and 41-year-old male. All of the victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and survived, according to authorities.

On May 16, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Rafael Caraballo, 23, of Waterbury in connection to the triple shooting. At the time of his arrest, Caraballo was found to be in possession of various amounts of marijuana and cocaine, according to police.

Rafael Caraballo (IMAGE CREDIT: WPD)

Caraballo was charged the following offenses connected to the shooting: conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, according to police.

Rafael was further charged with the following offenses: interfering with an officer, possession of ½ oz cocaine / free base form, operation of Drug Factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Rafael was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $2.5 Million Dollar Bond and arraigned in court on May 16.