Waterbury police are searching for this car which is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run on June 14.

Police said around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street at Market Square. Officers located a motorcycle on the ground with the driver standing nearby.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Nygil Craig of Waterbury, told officers he had drooped his motorcycle while attempting to avoid hitting a car that had cut him off. The other car was not on the scene.

Police said Craig was alert and conscious on the scene. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Waterbury police are now searching for the other car involved, which is described as a Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.