Waterbury police searching for church bell thief

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterbury are trying to find a stolen church bell.

Police say someone swiped it from the demolition site of the nativity of the Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church.

The Republican American says the bell is worth thousands of dollars. It was stolen from a locked shipping container back in June as the site was being prepped for demolition.

Thieves also made off with stained glass windows and a pile of scrap metal.

