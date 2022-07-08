The car police are hoping to identify with the publics help.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run at the intersection East Main Street and Baldwin Street in Waterbury on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash and found a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Baldwin Street. The victim was identified as a 62-year-old man, according to the police.

Police said victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is in stable condition as of this time.

Investigators determined the victim was walking southbound along the side of Baldwin Street when he struck a car turning southbound onto Baldwin Street. After striking the pedestrian, the car continued traveling south on Baldwin Street.

The car involved in the hit and run is described as a Grey Honda Accord and it may possibly be a 2012 or 2015 model. The car had dark tinted windows and no front bumper or font marker plate, according to the authorities.





The car WPD is seeking the publics help to identify. (Images courtesy of WPD)

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is currently investigating the incident and is seeking assistance from the public to locate or identify the car involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-346-3975.