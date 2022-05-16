WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested three people and seized several ATVs over the weekend.

Police said on Friday, officers were able to seize three ATVs and one dirt bike. Police said an officer was conducting bike patrols in the downtown area when he observed a man driving a dirt bike in the area of East Main Street.

The dirt bike rider was identified as 26-year-old Angel Javier Santana of New Britain. He was arrested and charged with illegal operations of a dirt bike and several other motor vehicle-related offenses. His dirt bike was seized.

Angel Javier Santana. CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department

During a separate incident, officers assigned to the traffic unit received information about multiple abandoned ATVs on Lawrence Street. Officers located two ATVs that had no valid registration or proof of ownership. Both ATVs were seized.

Also on Friday, officers learned of an ATV meet-up event happening in the area of Lakewood Park. The officers saw a Jeep Wrangler accompanied by multiple ATVs leave the park and allegedly driving recklessly. The officers also saw an ATV driver doing donuts around the basketball courts at the park, causing damage to the area.

The driver of the Jeep, along with the driver of the ATV causing damage to the park, were both stopped. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 18-year-old Alijah Lopes of Waterbury. He was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana. The driver of the ATV was identified as 27-year-old Ricky Torres of Waterbury. Torres was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and illegal operation of ATV.