Waterbury prostitution sting nets 11 arrests

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury residents tell News8 it’s a problem and they’re glad something is being done about it.

“It’s just nasty,” said Nicole Giuggio. “We have kids. We don’t want our kids to be around this or anything.”

One resident, who did not want to be identified, tells News8 the problem is so concerning that she has been mistaken as a prostitute while walking outside in her neighborhood.

“When we’re walking for exercise, we have those johns who are stopping thinking we’re prostitutes,” “Jessica” said. “(They) slow their cars down or say hey baby what’s up? How you doin’? What’s up? And that’s unnerving. And not safe.”

The undercover sting happened Thursday night in the Hillside neighborhood of Waterbury in the area of Grove and Willow Streets.

Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio shared with News8 some of the details of the operation.

“There’s undercover officers posing as Johns,” said Silverio. “I’m not going to get deep into the specifics what the communication is like or how it occurs but we have officers that are engaging with the women in the streets and once they develop probable cause they initiate the arrests.”

Silverio says the sting started because of information from the public concerned about what they were seeing.

“From neighborhood watch groups, from neighborhood associations that speak directly to the officers,” he said. “The residents can rest assured that we hear their complaints.”

“I think it’s wonderful that they’re cracking down in the city of Waterbury,” Giuggio said. “Because it’s ridiculous with all these prostitutes out here.”