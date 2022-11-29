WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Public Schools will now be using a new reporting system for students to prevent violence and stop bullying.

The anonymous see something say something reporting system launched this week. It’s meant to be an added resource for students to report any concerning behavior about another student in school or online.

Founded by the national non-profit Sandy Hook Promise, the anonymous reporting system, SSARS, empowers students to be upstanders and say something to a trusted adult after recognizing warning signs and threats.

The organization hopes to prevent school shootings. Data published on their website indicates that 87% of school shooters told someone of their violent plans and 59% told more than one person.

Students can report behavior anonymously by calling the tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW, use the website saysomething.net or use the say something mobile app.

After a student reports their anonymous tip, a crisis counselor sends it to school officials and law enforcement who investigate it immediately and intervene if necessary to help at-risk individuals from harming themselves or others.

Waterbury’s superintendent is determined to prevent violence in schools and is encouraging students to speak up for their classmates if they see bullying in school or online.

“Cyberbullying really exists,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Superintendent. “Bullying exists, we take it very seriously, and at times, students may not feel comfortable saying that to someone, but they may anonymously.”

Dr. Ruffin said no incident prompted the district to launch the program, its just about being proactive.

“It certainly provides an opportunity for those things seen at night,” Dr. Ruffin said. “Especially what’s seen with social media. That is a serious concern across the world now. We want people to know this is an additional resource.

According to Sandy Hook Promise, more than 82,000 people have submitted tips through the anonymous reporting system and they say it’s helped more than 2,700 students with mental health crises.