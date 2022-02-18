WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – While some school districts are doing away with mask mandates, others are extending them.

In Waterbury, masks will stay on in school. The superintendent told News 8 that they still have a long way to go before masks come off in school.

The concern for the district is the vaccination rate among kids, which is much lower than what they want it to be.

“[I] absolutely think we made the best decision for our students and our community,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools.

Waterbury’s school district is sticking with masks and is revealing a criterion based on health metrics to guide their decision-making. Waterbury would need to meet two of the three indicators to lift its mandate.

They reached their positivity rate goal, which is now down to 7.5 percent, but they are nowhere close to the 80 percent vaccination rate for kids. Only one-third of Waterbury children between 5 and 18 years old are fully vaccinated and only about 8 percent have had their booster.

“I am, but I understand as well. There are so many unknowns about this virus,” Dr. Ruffin said.

Some would explain the low vaccination rate to the lack of transportation in low-income areas.

“They can’t get here to the other side of town, so yeah, if they had more mobile ones,” said Dale Elliott of Waterbury.

Dr. Ruffin says enough is being done to increase access to the vaccine.

“Our health department really works with us to make sure that’s not a barrier for our families. I don’t think the lack of resources is a reason. I think it’s more or less a preference at this point,” Dr. Ruffin said.

With so many unvaccinated kids at school, health experts are concerned this could extend the pandemic.

“With the school-age children are not vaccinated, become the vectors for the virus and sort of prolonging this further, a little bit of caution makes sense to me,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, Infectious Diseases Physician.