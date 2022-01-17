Waterbury school employee charged after allegedly leaving children home alone for 2 days, 2 nights

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Watertown woman is accused of leaving two children she is responsible for, home alone for two days and two nights, police said.

Police arrested Kerry Lyn Caviasca on Jan. 15 and charged her with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Caviasca allegedly left the children, who are both under 12 years old, home alone while she went out of state, police said.

School officials confirmed Caviasca is an employee at Waterbury Public Schools. She is currently on leave due to the allegations.

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.