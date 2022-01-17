Waterbury school employee charged after allegedly leaving children home alone for 2 days, 2 nights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kerry Lyn Caviasca (Credit: Watertown Police)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Watertown woman is accused of leaving two children she is responsible for, home alone for two days and two nights, police said.

Police arrested Kerry Lyn Caviasca on Jan. 15 and charged her with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Caviasca allegedly left the children, who are both under 12 years old, home alone while she went out of state, police said.

School officials confirmed Caviasca is an employee at Waterbury Public Schools. She is currently on leave due to the allegations.  

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss