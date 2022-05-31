WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested two men for the possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal firearms.

Police were conducting an investigation in the area of 222 Bradley Ave. when officers located a stolen car parked in the area. Two men exited the car and went into a wooded area nearby. Waterbury police and officers from the Auto Theft Task Force were able to locate and take both suspects into police custody.

The suspects were identified as Lamontaye Perry, 18, of Meriden and Elijah Butler, 20, of Hartford. Upon further investigation officers located a “Polymer 80” firearm with a 33 round magazine containing 17 rounds of live ammunition. Both men did not possess a valid permit to carry pistols in the state and were not of proper age to obtain a permit, according to police.

The Polymer 80 firearm.

Butler is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Butler was charged with interfering with police, larceny in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver.

Mugshot of Elijah Butler.

Lamontaye was charged with interfering with police, larceny in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.

Mugshot of Lamontaye Perry.

Both suspects were held on a $500,000 bond and arraigned in court on Tuesday.