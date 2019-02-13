Waterbury weathers winter storm

Steve Yankus, of JJS Horticulture and Turf in Wolcott, was one of the drivers in a line of snow trucks waiting to get a new scoop of salt and sand at the storage garage at Waterbury Public Works on Tuesday to hit the streets and keep them safe for drivers during the latest winter blast to hit the Brass City.

“It’s a little slippery,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you may be fooled. You see snow on the ground, but it’s not a lot so you think you can still move around pretyy well but it’s still pretty slick out.”

JJS Horticulture and Turf was one of 35 private contractors the city hired to help battle the storm. They joined 30 city crews out on the roads for a long fight with Mother Nature clearing 300 miles of roadway in The Brass City.

“Waterbury’s a very big city,” Yankus said. “I can tell you there are a lot of guys who — at a very minimum – work 14 to 16 hours at a time.”

He says that work was made harder because some Waterbury residents ignored the city’s parking ban, which enforces no parking on the odd-numbered side of the streets. That ban clears road space for plows like Yankus’s to get into neighborhoods and clear the roads.

When News 8 rode along with Yankus on one of his plowing runs, we saw several streets where drivers ignored that ban, parking on both sides of the street, leaving less room for the plow to do its job.

“Yes definitely,” Yankus said. “It is relatively tough.”

Another thing that makes it tough plowing Waterbury‘s strteets is the city’s very hilly terrain.

“It would be a lot easier and I think we’d be done faster if it was a lot flatter,” Yankus said.

The road crews started getting their fill of the salt-sand mixtures at Waterbury DPW at 10am. By 6:15pm, they were still coming in, marking another long, winter battle with Mother Nature.

After some long hours, workers like Yankus took solace knowing no serious accidents were reported by that time thanks, in large part, to their dedication on the roads helping others battle the slick conditions.