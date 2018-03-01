Waterford downs East Lyme, 69-53, for ECC championship

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Waterford hosting East Lyme in the ECC championship game. The line stretched outside of the gymnasium. Both student sections ready to go. They packed 2,000 into Waterford’s gym.

They saw a good performance from Mikey Buscetto. He rasies up and hits the three. Later in the first quarter, Waterford playing some defense–outlet pass to Buscetto. He can make the close ones too.

Waterford closed the first quarter strong, and how about this–Buscetto from half court, hits it at the buzzer. Lancers up after the first quarter.

East Lyme would fight back and take the lead, but Buscetto and the Lancers dominate the fourth. They opened up a huge lead and take this one 69-53.

The Lancers are ECC champs.

