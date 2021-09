WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control was called to help a woman after something unusual was found in her car.

The woman was driving down the road when a garter snake made an appearance on her dashboard.

CREDIT: Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control

The animal control said the woman was able to safely pull over.

The Animal Control Officer was able to remove the snake from the car.