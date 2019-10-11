Waterford hosts 9th annual Trail of Horror Nightmare trail

Breaking News
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The ninth annual Trail of Horror Nightmare in Waterford is happening this weekend.

The non-profit haunted trail raises money every year for different charities. Admission is free, but they’re taking money donations to prevent suicide amongst veterans.

They’re also taking food donations for the local food pantry. The haunted hangout opens at 6:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday.

