Waterford PD need assistance identifying woman in hit and run

The image shows a photograph of the woman Waterford police are hoping to identify.

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police need assistance identifying a woman who struck a pedestrian with her car at the Waterford Walmart parking lot at approximately 5:40 P.M. on Thursday.

The car involved in the crash left the scene. It is described as a grey-colored sedan.

The subject in the photos was the operator of the vehicle and the Waterford police department is trying to identify her.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact officer Barrows at pbarrows@waterfordct.org or call him at 860-442-9451.