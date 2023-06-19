WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are asking the public to help identify two suspects who allegedly used distraction techniques to steal items in town.

Police said one suspect distracted the employees of a location while the other suspect went into the back room to steal from purses and lockers that were in the back. Police did not specify where the crime occurred.

Waterford police said the suspects stole cell phones and credit cards.

Image of the alleged thieves caught on surveillance footage. (Source: Waterford Police Department)

Anyone with any information on the case or suspects is asked to call Officer Barrows at 860-442-9451 ext. 2267.