Watertown community holds vigil for teens killed by mother’s boyfriend

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday honoring the two teenagers killed in a shooting inside their own home in Watertown.

15-year-old Della and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. were murdered after an argument over smoking with their mom’s boyfriend.

42-year-old Paul Ferguson later took his own life.

Both teens attended Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury. Their friends say Della and Sterling were loving and facets in their community.