WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday. Police are attempting to identify the man involved in the bank robbery at People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop.

According to police, around 6:39 p.m., a man described as a white male, medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a gray long-sleeve t-shirt with the number 77 across the chest, and blue jeans robbed the bank.

Police said the man is believed to have walked up the driveway of Stop & Shop on foot and left in the same manner. A weapon was not used in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is being asked to contact police at 860-945-5200.