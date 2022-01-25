Watertown woman due in court today after allegedly leaving children alone while in Florida

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher from Waterbury, will be in court on Tuesday after being accused of leaving her two young children at home alone, while she spent a weekend in Florida.

Police say 36-year-old, Kerry Lyn Caviasca of Watertown, spent two nights in Florida with her boyfriend the weekend before Thanksgiving. Her ex-husband became suspicious when he could not reach his children on the phone.

He did eventually get access to one child’s phone. Allegedly, there were texts on it between the child and the mother during that weekend. The child asked what was for dinner. The mother responded that they should eat candy or whatever else was downstairs. Court documents say she did order food through Uber Eats several times that weekend. She also allegedly told the kids to stay downstairs and out of sight so no one would see them home alone.

The ex-husband had his father go to the house and knock on the door during that time, but no one answered. After the ex-husband called police, Caviasca admitted she spent the weekend in Florida but said that her brother had been watching the kids. Waterbury Public Schools have put Caviasca on leave due to these allegations. She is currently free on a $5,000 bond.

She is expected to be in Waterbury Court today to face two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment.