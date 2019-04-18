WCSU students plan "Walk-Out" protest for institutional racism awareness

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Western Connecticut State University students are planning to protest on Thursday staged as a "Walk-Out."

To get the attention of faculty and hopefully start a more serious discussion about institutional racism and challenges students face, students are planning to protest with a "Walk-Out" on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Students say diversity has been a stressor for the past few years.

The protest is scheduled for 12 p.m. at 181 White Street in Danbury.