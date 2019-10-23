Wear Purple on Thursday to raise awareness about Domestic Violence

(WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one day each October is Purple Thursday where people are asked to wear purple to raise awareness to domestic violence.

This year Purple Thursday is October 24th. It’s considered a national day of action which according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence gives people an easy way to show their committment to promoting healthy relationships.

The CCADV also is asking people to take a selfie or group picture wearing purple on that day and post it to social media with #PURPLETHURSDAY and tag the CCADV on Facebook @CTCoalitionAgainstDomesticViolence or on Twitter and Instagram @CTCADV.

If you, or a loved one is in need of assistance, you can reach out to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-774-2900. In an emergency you should call 9-1-1 or if you can not speak you can text 9-1-1.