Weather conditions cancels UConn women’s basketball game against Butler

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut women’s basketball game against Butler on Friday has been canceled due to winter weather-related travel issues.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Fans who purchased tickets through UConn Athletics may exchange their ticket for an upper-level seat to UConn’s game on Sunday vs. Tennessee at noon in the XL Center in Hartford.  Anyone who would like to exchange tickets for the Tennessee game can bring the original tickets to the XL Center box office on game day.

For additional questions, fans can contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email at athtickets@uconn.edu or call 1-877-AT-UCONN.

