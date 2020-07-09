Weather ripe for shoreline, social distance berry picking

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Weather conditions are been ripe for berry picking, according to the COO at Bishop’s Orchards.

Plus, the family fun activity lends itself to social distancing. Families can be outside and keep several feet apart from one another.

COO of Bishop’s Orchards, Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, said this stretch of hot weather has really helped berry crops. Even though they started with a cooler than normal May, the strawberry season ended strong. Now, the blueberries are popping.

Those headed out with their families should bring a mask. Also, know the orchard has changed how it runs things. People used to pick the berries first, then weigh them and pay at the end. Now, everyone pre-pays to try and keep crowding down.

“This way, they’re the only ones handling their fruit,” said DellaVentura. “They can choose the container right from the beginning. They don’t have to wait in the long lines. And then, they go out, we assign them a space in the field. We’re marking flags in the field of where people are and where they can pick.”

She said another month and a half is left for blueberry season. Then, comes peaches and raspberries. Staff said they feel very fortunate the business has done well during the pandemic, adding the grocery store component helps. DellaVentura urges everyone to support local businesses right now.