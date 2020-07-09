 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Weather ripe for shoreline, social distance berry picking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Weather conditions are been ripe for berry picking, according to the COO at Bishop’s Orchards.

Plus, the family fun activity lends itself to social distancing. Families can be outside and keep several feet apart from one another.

COO of Bishop’s Orchards, Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, said this stretch of hot weather has really helped berry crops. Even though they started with a cooler than normal May, the strawberry season ended strong. Now, the blueberries are popping.

Those headed out with their families should bring a mask. Also, know the orchard has changed how it runs things. People used to pick the berries first, then weigh them and pay at the end. Now, everyone pre-pays to try and keep crowding down.

“This way, they’re the only ones handling their fruit,” said DellaVentura. “They can choose the container right from the beginning. They don’t have to wait in the long lines. And then, they go out, we assign them a space in the field. We’re marking flags in the field of where people are and where they can pick.”

She said another month and a half is left for blueberry season. Then, comes peaches and raspberries. Staff said they feel very fortunate the business has done well during the pandemic, adding the grocery store component helps. DellaVentura urges everyone to support local businesses right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven toddler goes viral for pretending to sleep when caught sneaking snacks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven toddler goes viral for pretending to sleep when caught sneaking snacks"

Hamden to open new free pop-up COVID-19 testing site today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden to open new free pop-up COVID-19 testing site today"

CT Checkup: Branford animal shelter hosting virtual fundraising walk-a-thon to support increased animal care needs amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Branford animal shelter hosting virtual fundraising walk-a-thon to support increased animal care needs amid pandemic"

2 men shot in Meriden; police investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men shot in Meriden; police investigating"

Help is available for those with mental health, addiction issues during the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Help is available for those with mental health, addiction issues during the pandemic"

Sen. Blumenthal asking Congress to approve billions in emergency funding for long-term care facilities

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal asking Congress to approve billions in emergency funding for long-term care facilities"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss