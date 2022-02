(WTNH) — People in Ukraine are living in fear and uncertainty. News 8 anchor Dennis House spoke with a couple from Ukraine whom he met several years ago while they were spending the summer in New England.

Viktor Kochetkov and his wife Marianna Lyvyniuk live far from the violence, and Dennis caught up with them on Zoom while the two were in different cities. They know of people who are leaving Ukraine, but they plan to stay.

