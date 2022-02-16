WALLINGFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A 93-year-old Cheshire man has spent the last decade helping others recover at the Gaylord Medical Facility in Wallingford.

Over the last ten years, 93-year-old Phillip King has been following his passion for helping others by volunteering at the Gaylord Rehabilitation Facility. The nonagenarian said his service began when he responded to an ad in the Sunday paper, and from there the rest is history.

“My favorite part about being a volunteer at Gaylord is satisfying the need for me to help others. Whoever it is who is part of Gaylord I want to help them and help the patients,” shared Philip King.

Whether he’s taking patients to therapy sessions or leading a three-hour-long creative expressions art class, Mr. King is just trying to do his part to do his part to make their day as enjoyable as possible.

“It is important and it’s important that it’s timely. I will help them as much as I possibly can. It gives them something to concentrate on and some goal they can achieve,” continued King.

Mr. King is described as always having a smile on his face and hopes he can be a comfort to patients by making them laugh or having a conversation with them.

Mr. King is humble but one thing he is not shy about, is his secret to longevity!

“It’s the type of gin I drink, that’s why,” shared King.