Annie Gnidula is doing what she can to help Ukrainians in need.

“I’ve been following the news, I’ve been following what’s happening” said Annie Gnidula.

At just 14 years old, she is incredibly aware of what’s happening in the world.

“It’s heartbreaking. I couldn’t imagine myself in this situation. I couldn’t imagine myself being a teen in Ukraine and leaving everything behind,” continued Gnidula.

Grateful for her life here in the states, Annie who is from Easton, CT has a Grandmother in Poland. “She’s seeing everything first hand. We talked about the humanitarian crisis about the refugees.” Millions of people fleeing Ukraine, many to Poland. “So I thought I would help” added Annie

Annie raised over $11,000 to help those forced to leave their homeland, with all of that money going to Caritas Poland. “We are sending the money to them and they will send it to refugee camps,” shared Gnidula.

With the hope that one day, “the refugees can go back to their homes and go back and live a better life,” continued Gnidula.

For a list of ways you can help Ukraine on a local level click here.