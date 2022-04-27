BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In 2020, Ken Engelman of Branford founded a nonprofit called ‘Volunteers of America’ where members volunteer and empower their own community by serving local nonprofits.

“Volunteer, it’s what we do,” said Ken Engelman, founder of Volunteers of America. That’s the motto for Community Volunteers of America.

“It’s people doing good things when they can,” continued Engelman.

The Branford-based organization got its start on Facebook. The organization encourages people to donate their time and use their personal skills to help local nonprofits in their communities. Engelman hopes this model could one day be used nationwide to improve the health and well-being of communities from coast to coast.

“So everyone in town has a skill and ability in their career or as a hobby that local nonprofits need access to. To me, volunteering isn’t just writing a check. Philanthropy can actually be doing the work so we’re hoping to inspire others in their careers to help out with what they do…,” said Engelman.

Engelman hopes to create a movement that will inspire people to do the right things for their neighbors and nonprofits, just because they can.

