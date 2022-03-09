WALLINGFORD, Conn, (WTNH) – The coronavirus pandemic brought on many uncertainties, but one thing remained clear, Masoincare employees wanted to help others as much as possible.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals were struggling to afford groceries, and employees at Masonicare took it upon themselves to say, “what can we do to help the community?” A tradition was born for employees to donate to the Fill the Shuttle Food Drive.

“Our staff really thinks with their heart and it’s really the mission of our organization to help those that we are entrusted to serve. It’s a heartwarming thing to do,” shared Masonicare president and CEO JP Venoit.

Employees collected roughly 5,000 pounds of food for the Connecticut food share last year, for those that are food insecure. The Masonicare community is back at it again this year!

On March 12 and 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Masonicare will be filling the shuttle with food at the East Center market in Wallingford with donations benefitting the Connecticut foodshare.

“Helping others is always the right thing to do and there are so many great things that can happen by doing so. I think we have seen more people that want to do good than bad and this is just another example,” continued Venoit.