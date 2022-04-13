GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A local seventh grader is stepping up to help the people and pets of Ukraine, alongside her classmates.

Gianna DiMicco from Guilford began collecting items to send overseas to send to those in need in Ukraine, after seeing how the Ukrainian people were suffering after the Russian invasion.

DiMicco and student council members at Adams Middle School received assistance from their social studies teacher to find an organization willing to send the students’ donations to Europe.

“I thought let’s get something for the animals too. Ukrainians need help but also their animals,” said DiMicco.

The students collected cat food, dog food, treats and blankets to send overseas to help care for the animals. Students also gathered hand sanitizer and clothing to give to the Ukrainian people.



Young minds and big hearts are making their impact to better the world.



“It makes us feel really good knowing we can sleep better at night because we’re helping Ukrainians in our own special way and we know this is going to get to them and they’ll be grateful,” shared DiMicco.