VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here’s a story you do not hear every day. Someone stole one of the ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ signs you see driving into the state.

The sign with the governor’s name on it has disappeared along the Rhode Island state line in Voluntown on Route 165. Taking a sign like this is not easy: They are high and heavy and bolted onto poles.

The Department of Transportation is investigating and plans to replace it.

If you know anything about the sign’s disappearance you’re asked to contact state police.