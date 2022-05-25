(WTNH) – The outpouring of reaction continues following the mass school shooting in Texas. Sandy Hook survivors and the families of the 26 victims are speaking out about the Texas tragedy and are calling for action.

Emotions are raw, the reaction is real. The news out of Texas has many Newtown families and survivors reliving the horror of December 14, 2012, including a former Sandy Hook library clerk.

“I was huddled in a closet with 18 9-year-olds and three of my colleagues that day when the gunfire shattered the peace at Sandy Hook School. Yesterday, I was right back in that closet,” said Mary Ann Jacobs, Sandy Hook survivor.

Mary Ann Jacobs recounted the terrifying moments inside Sandy Hook School nearly 10 years ago. The latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas hits home for her and so many other victims.

“Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake,” Jacobs said.

She says we cannot accept this as the fate of children, teachers, communities, and families.

“How many more kids have to die in our schools before federal lawmakers will act,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs credits her “survivor community” for getting her through but says there’s more work to be done.

“I know I can speak for them when I say to the survivors at Robb Elementary School, we’re here for you when you’re ready,” Jacobs said.

Nelba Marquez-Greene lost her 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace in the Sandy Hook School shooting. She spoke on ABC’s “The View” and says it’s time to call out lawmakers.

“It is a grotesque abdication of duty, the abdication of their duty to American families, to fail us in this way,” Marquez-Greene said.

Marquez-Greene says she wants her daughter to be remembered with love and action, and more is needed in Texas than thoughts and prayers.

“Prayers without action. That is empty, that is hollow. You are failing our families and our nation,” Marquez-Greene said.

Marquez-Greene also says the best way to help the families in Texas is to support them directly. For more information on how to support them, click here.