PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Contrary to popular belief, Christmas Tree Shops does not sell Christmas trees.

That is why the retailer is rebranding itself with a logo and name that veers away from the beloved holiday.

The store will now simply be called “CTS,” and its modernized logo will no longer include a red sleigh with a green Christmas tree inside.

The retailer is best known for selling a variety of seasonal and home décor. The first CTS, which opened in the 1950s in Holyoke, was the first store to undergo renovations.

Marc Salkovitz, who bought the company with his wife Pam back in 2020, told WBZRadio last month the retailer has seen a more than 35% increase in sales at their flagship store since the remodel.

“Unless you live in New England, you don’t understand who we are,” Salkovitz said. “So we realized we had a problem, not in New England but elsewhere.”

Salkovitz said there are currently 80 CTS stores in 20 states “as far west as Michigan.”

The Holyoke location is so far the only store to make the switch, according to Salkovitz. The goal, he said, is to rebrand all of the retailer’s current locations and open 15 new stores by 2023.

“We’re ready to grow,” he said.